Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keeneland 2023 Fall Meet tickets to go on sale in August

Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins October 6
Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins October 6(WKYT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for Keeneland’s 2023 Fall Meet are scheduled to go on sale to the public in August.

People can purchase their tickets starting Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The race meet is slated to begin Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 28.

“Keeneland’s Fall Meet is an exciting time as we showcase racing stars that are competing for berths in the Breeders’ Cup and year-end honors,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The gorgeous fall landscape, the pageantry of racing and the world-class competition all combine to make the fall an exceptionally memorable experience for our horsemen and fans.”

All tickets must be pre-purchased through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin

Latest News

EV charger
New electric vehicle charger coming to Frankfort Avenue
Chief Brandon Skaggs with the Clarksville Fire Department
Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs to receive first responder award
Congrats, Edman!
‘I won the lottery!’: Louisville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Still photo of handcuffs.
30-year-old Hardin County man sentenced 40 years on child porn charges