Kosair for Kids to host toy drive for Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer head may be beating down on us, but Kosair for Kids is hoping you’re in the Christmas spirit.

On Thursday, Kosair for Kids is hosting a toy drive to help Christmas wishes come true.

“Every December, we have about 500 to 700 Kosair Kids come out for a big holiday party,” Stephanie Smith with Kosair for Kids said. “They get to visit with Santa, they get a toy, they get to leave with a book, you know, they have the opportunity to win a bike and many other prizes. They have stuffed animals, they play games, crafts. So as you can see, it’s a big tall task for Santa to get all those gifts.”

The children’s charity is holding the event at its headquarters on Eastern Parkway. Anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys anytime between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

