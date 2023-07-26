Kosair for Kids hosting Christmas in July toy drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season will be here in just a few short months and Kosair for Kids is hoping you’ll start Christmas shopping early.

The children’s charity is hosting a toy drive collecting new, unwrapped toys at a toy drive on Thursday, July 27. You can drop off toys between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Kosair for Kids headquarters, located at 982 Eastern Parkway in Louisville.

The new toys will be wrapped and handed out to children during the annual Kosair for Kids holiday party in December. If you’re unable to participate in the toy drive, you can shop for a toy on Kosair for Kids’ Amazon wish list. The organization is also accepting monetary donations.

In addition to the toy drive, dozens of Kosair Kids will partake in Christmas Dreams. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Kosair for Kids, baking cookies, making toys and reading stories to children.

To learn more about Kosair for Kids and the help they provide, click or tap here.

