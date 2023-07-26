LMPD investigating after 2 dead in separate early morning shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings Wednesday morning.

The first one happened in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 12:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid when they got there. Louisville Metro EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Then a couple miles south off Cane Run Road, just west of the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 3:15 a.m. to the 6500 block of Hackel Drive. Louisville Metro EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating both of these shootings and currently don’t have a known suspect in either case just yet. Police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

