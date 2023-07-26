Louisville Metro Public Works plans on paving 200 miles of roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paving season is underway in Louisville and the Metro Public Works plans to pave 200 miles of roads across the city this year.

Mayor Greenberg said that back in 2015, the city only paved 32 miles of roads, but now they plan to pave over six times that amount.

The Mayor was alongside other local leaders like Representative Jecorey Arthur on the corner of 4th and Guthrie Streets where streets are being paved. Arthur talked about the importance of infrastructure and repaving roads.

“We also say that District Four is the heart of Louisville and you cannot live without your heart,” Arthur said. “Just like you cannot live without the roads, the sidewalks, the alleys. They’re like the veins that connect that blood to your heart. It’s not a sexy part of government, but it is an essential part of government services.”

The massive repaving project is all thanks to the $30 million that has gone toward paving streets in Louisville.

