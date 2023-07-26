Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro Public Works plans on paving 200 miles of roads

(Pranam Gurung | Unsplash)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paving season is underway in Louisville and the Metro Public Works plans to pave 200 miles of roads across the city this year.

Mayor Greenberg said that back in 2015, the city only paved 32 miles of roads, but now they plan to pave over six times that amount.

The Mayor was alongside other local leaders like Representative Jecorey Arthur on the corner of 4th and Guthrie Streets where streets are being paved. Arthur talked about the importance of infrastructure and repaving roads.

“We also say that District Four is the heart of Louisville and you cannot live without your heart,” Arthur said. “Just like you cannot live without the roads, the sidewalks, the alleys. They’re like the veins that connect that blood to your heart. It’s not a sexy part of government, but it is an essential part of government services.”

The massive repaving project is all thanks to the $30 million that has gone toward paving streets in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Latest News

JCPS officials are also clearing up rumors that students at Echo Trail Middle School may have...
‘Will the bathrooms work before first day of school?’ Echo Trail Middle’s concerns explained
Greater Clark County Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday following Summer break.
Greater Clark County Schools return to the classroom
As a heat wave grips WAVE Country, doctors anticipate a rise in cases of heat related ailments.
Doctors recommend caution in summer heat wave
Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals