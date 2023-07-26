Contact Troubleshooters
McConnell freezes while delivering remarks during news conference

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stands in silence at the podium after he stopped speaking in...
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stands in silence at the podium after he stopped speaking in the middle of his remarks on July 26, 2023.(Source: Pool)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), the Senate Minority Leader, had to be escorted away from a news conference podium after he suddenly stopped speaking.

It happened during the Republican Leadership’s weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

McConnell was giving his opening remarks and then suddenly stopped speaking and stayed silent for an uncomfortable amount of time before being escorted him away.

McConnell walked back to the news conference on his own. A few minutes later. He told reporters he was fine.

