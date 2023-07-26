McConnell freezes while delivering remarks during news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), the Senate Minority Leader, had to be escorted away from a news conference podium after he suddenly stopped speaking.

It happened during the Republican Leadership’s weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

McConnell was giving his opening remarks and then suddenly stopped speaking and stayed silent for an uncomfortable amount of time before being escorted him away.

McConnell walked back to the news conference on his own. A few minutes later. He told reporters he was fine.

