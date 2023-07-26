Monopoly: Lexington Edition now on sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The board game “Monopoly” has been around for more than 80 years. Now, Lexington has its very own edition of the popular game.

Top Trumps USA Inc. is known for its customized, city-specific Monopoly boards. When asked why they chose to make a Lexington edition, company officials said, ‘Why not?’ They say they pick places with a lot of personality, beautiful scenery and organizations that work hard in the community.

“Monopoly: Lexington Edition is a great celebration of our hometown,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

It’s a timeless, classic board game now featuring the horse capital of the world.

The game is complete with more than 30 spaces.

Each space represents one of Lexington’s signature industry operations, sites, nonprofits, destinations, learning centers, landmarks and more. There’s also customized community chest and chance playing cards.

“Some of our parks’ activities are celebrated in the cards in the deck,” said Mayor Gorton. “The Dirt Bowl Summer Basketball League at Douglass Park, the equestrian program at Masterson Station Park.”

Top Trumps USA say a lot goes into picking a city. For example, what’s the city’s fan base with locals and tourists? Once selected, it’s all about accuracy.

“we start connecting with the local officials. The chamber of commerce, places like VisitLex and tourism offices, and make sure we’re on point and we understand the message and the values of the community so we can represent it the best way,” said Tim Barney, Top Trumps USA Inc.

The game is in stores now, and the recommended retail price is $39.99. You can find it in CVS, the Keeneland shops, VisitLex and state parks. It’s also sold on Amazon.

