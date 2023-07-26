Contact Troubleshooters
New electric vehicle charger coming to Frankfort Avenue

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new electric vehicle (EV) charger is scheduled to be installed in the public parking lot located at Frankfort Avenue and Keats Avenue.

Councilman Andrew Owen (D-9) made the announcement Tuesday.

Owen said this installation is another step towards promoting sustainable transportation and addressing the growing need for accessible charging infrastructure.

More residents are opting for a greener vehicle option, so providing convenient and efficient public charging solutions is critical to the city’s future, the release said.

The charging station will be free of charge to the public and will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This project is made possible due to the partnership with Evolve KY, Sierra Club, and the 9th District Metro Council office.

“I’m thankful to our generous partners that helped make this EV station possible,” Owen said. “By providing additional charging infrastructure, we aim to support the growing number of electric vehicle owners and encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation.”

The installation, which typically takes a few days, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 26.

