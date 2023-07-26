Residents stop what they’re doing to meet LMPD’s new Chief of Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Louisville Metro Police Chief, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told WAVE News she feels embraced by the city’s community.

Judging by how things went during her first official interview as chief with WAVE News, she might be right on target.

The WAVE News crew had to wait to begin while a number of people stopped to greet her.

Before our interview with LMPD’s new chief, Jacquelyn Gwen Villaroel, even started, we had to wait as a number of people stopped to meet her.

“I’m proud of you,” one older resident told her. “Thank you. Thank you handsome,” she replied.

“That looks like the new Chief of Police,” a woman told her young granddaughter. “Let’s get out of this car so we can go see her.”

Some shared their concerns with Villaroel.

“I think it’s time for y’all to make these parents accountable for these children out here that think they’re grown,” the man said.

The interview was part of standard practice for a new LMPD Chief, as they make their stops at all the local media outlets. However, this interview was anything but standard.

Villaroel agreed to meet with our crew at one of the city’s troubled neighborhoods. She narrowed it down to 26th and Magazine, a place that within half a mile has seen 98 aggravated assaults, 35 robberies and 5 homicides in the last year.

“Do you think that the media has it wrong, that the narrative is wrong, that people in troubled neighborhoods don’t want police?” we asked.

“Yes, because if you ask your, as we just experienced not too long ago, if you would ask your everyday citizen, they want to see us more in their community,” Villaroel said. “They just want the right policing to be done. That is what they want, that is what they desire.”

One of the main areas of focus for the new Chief is violent crime, especially given that more than 10% of shootings involve teens.

Villaroel pointed to recent changes to address youth violence, like devoting 26 officers to visit schools and talk to teens about gang resistance and education.

“We’re going to be targeting those kids that are eight to 14 years of age,” she said. “That is that crucial age where we need to be more impactful. How can we address those issues with our children and save them from that path that they may go on.”

“Because things are so politicized nowadays, is it difficult to now say restorative practices and also accountability at the same time?” she was asked.

“But it can happen,” the new Chief said. “Those individuals that say I truly want to change my ways, change my life, and this is a new way, this is a new path for me, and how can LMPD support that? And those individuals who want to prey on the victims that are so vulnerable, they must be held accountable.”

“Would you consider yourself a no-nonsense chief?” we asked.

“Yes,” she replied. “And my officers understand that.”

Villaroel hopes the community will understand that too as she works to rebuild a trust between those they are serving and those who serve.

Other changes to LMPD include the implementation of a youth advisory council, more officers on foot and direct patrols, ‘Meet your Beat Officers’ day, and streamlining the officer discipline process to ensure that files of internal investigations don’t sit idle for a year as they have in the past.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.