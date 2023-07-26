Contact Troubleshooters
Search continues for Vanessa Baker one year after EKY floods

The Wolfe County Rescue Squad is focused on helping one Eastern Kentucky family find closure one year after their loved one went missing.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Rescue Squad is focused on helping one Eastern Kentucky family find closure one year after their loved one went missing.

After completing their 53rd rescue mission, The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team are on track to have another record year.

“Any trip to the Red River Gorge begins before you leave your house. It’s important to plan ahead of time,” said Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team member Drew Stevens.

Team member Drew Stevens says two hikers were carried out of the Gorge with different injuries this weekend. And they anticipate an even busier fall season.

As they average around two rescues a week, there’s one mission in particular that’s top of mind for this team, even a year later.

“With the flooding operations, we were moment one in Breathitt County. Helping our neighbors there as mutual aid. The initial call came in, and we were first on scene,” said Stevens.

They were back once again just this past weekend. Thirty rescue members completed a team of 60 to search for Vanessa Baker. She was declared dead months after the flood swept away from the Lost Creek Community. Her body was never found.

But the search isn’t over.

“With the one-year anniversary coming up, those memories come back fresh from those days. It was, of course, a very stressful time for crew members, but they were ready to step up then, and they’re ready to step up now,” said Stevens.

Whether it’s back in Breathitt County or in their own backyards.

“It was a tragic event and a very intense event, but we were glad to use our services help save lives in Eastern Kentucky during that,” said Stevens

The team is completely made up of volunteers.

They were asked to join in the search for Vanessa Baker this past weekend, but the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

