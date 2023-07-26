Contact Troubleshooters
Spencer County High School offers counseling following death of student

Picture of Roger Webb helping to create a holiday window display at Country Mart.
Picture of Roger Webb helping to create a holiday window display at Country Mart.(Spencer County High School)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spencer County High School announced the passing of one of its students.

Roger Webb died on July 21 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington following a medical emergency.

“It is with great sadness that we convey the news of the passing of another SCHS student,” the school shared to their Facebook.

Webb was set to begin his senior year in just a few weeks.

The school said Roger was also a student of Diesel Mechanics at the Shelby County Area Technology Center.

“Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him,” the school said.

This is the second student Spencer County High School has lost this year.

Back in May, senior Nathan Wimsatt, 18, was killed in a crash.

The school said they will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. offering counselors for any students who need to talk to someone.

