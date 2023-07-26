Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 54th annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals are coming to Louisville from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, which will cause some road closures.
From Thursday through Sunday, Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive will experience restricted traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Only residents, their guests and permitted vehicles will be allowed through the road.
The following roads will not allow stopping at any time from that Thursday through Sunday:
- Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden
- Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
- James Road from Phillips to End
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips to End
- Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne to Gate 3.
