Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 54th annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals are coming to Louisville from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, which will cause some road closures.

From Thursday through Sunday, Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive will experience restricted traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Only residents, their guests and permitted vehicles will be allowed through the road.

The following roads will not allow stopping at any time from that Thursday through Sunday:

Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden

Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning

James Road from Phillips to End

Emberson Avenue from Phillips to End

Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne to Gate 3.

