Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals

(KPLC (Canva))
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 54th annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals are coming to Louisville from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, which will cause some road closures.

From Thursday through Sunday, Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive will experience restricted traffic from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Only residents, their guests and permitted vehicles will be allowed through the road.

The following roads will not allow stopping at any time from that Thursday through Sunday:

  • Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
  • James Road from Phillips to End
  • Emberson Avenue from Phillips to End
  • Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne to Gate 3.

