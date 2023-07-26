Suspect identified in police-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Court documents have identified the man who was barricaded himself inside an Anchorage home before he was shot and wounded by police.

Bernard Joseph Higgins, 57, of Anchorage, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, along with single counts of assault – domestic violence, terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest. Higgins was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespassing.

The arrest report says a woman who lived with Higgins in the 1000 block of Bellewood Road came to Anchorage police headquarters at 3:20 a.m. saying that he had assaulted her. Police said the woman appeared to have “serious facial injuries” and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When Anchorage police learned Higgins was wanted on a felony warrant from Boone County, they were given the key to the home by the woman, who is the homeowner, and received her permission to go inside. The report says police tried to get Higgins to answer the door, but he wouldn’t. Higgins also made several statements to police that “if we came in, we would go to heaven along with him, and that he was not afraid to meet his maker.”

When Higgins finally opened the door, police say he refused to show them one of his hands. Finally, Higgins placed a knife on the floor, but stayed beside it. He eventually picked up the knife and went to his bedroom. Police attempted to taze Higgins but were unable to subdue him and closed the door to keep him inside.

Officers obtained a search warrant and requested help from the St. Matthews Police Department SWAT team to arrest Higgins. After talking with him for several hours hoping he would surrender peacefully, Higgins tried to stab two St. Matthews officers with a knife. St. Matthews chief Barry Wilkerson said one of his officers fired and wounded Higgins.

Higgins was taken to University Hospital for treatment and has yet to be booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

