UPDATE: 2 men killed in separate early morning shootings in Louisville identified

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities have been released of the two men who were killed in Louisville after two different shootings that occurred Wednesday morning.

The first one was in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 12:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. They found a man with a gunshot wound and officers began rendering aid. Louisville Metro EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday that 38-year-old Joshua Davidson was the victim of the shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. He died from his gunshot wound and his death is being ruled as a homicide.

Then a couple miles south off Cane Run Road, just west of the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 3:15 a.m. to the 6500 block of Hackel Drive. They found a man who had been shot. Louisville Metro EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Friday that 23-year-old Makel Coleman was the victim of the shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. He died from his gunshot wounds and his death is being ruled as a homicide.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating both of these shootings and currently do not have a known suspect in either case. Police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

