UPDATE: East Dixie Avenue reopens in Elizabethtown; Pear Orchard Road NW still closed
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department gave an update on the two crashes that occurred Wednesday morning.
East Dixie Avenue between the square and New Glendale Road is back open. A closure was set in place due to a serious collision and hazmat spill.
The 600 block of Pear Orchard Road Northwest is still closed due to a reported overturned vehicle.
This is a developing story.
