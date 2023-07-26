UPDATE: East Dixie Avenue reopens in Elizabethtown; Pear Orchard Road NW still closed

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department gave an update on the two crashes that occurred Wednesday morning.

East Dixie Avenue between the square and New Glendale Road is back open. A closure was set in place due to a serious collision and hazmat spill.

The 600 block of Pear Orchard Road Northwest is still closed due to a reported overturned vehicle.

This is a developing story.

