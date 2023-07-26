Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: I-264 West in Shively reopens after fatal crash

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of Interstate 264 West was closed Wednesday morning in Shively because of a deadly crash.

Shively police officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to I-264 West in the 6.4 mile-marker area, which is between Cane Run Road and Dixie Highway.

Officers said two vehicles collided and both of the drivers died at the scene. The drivers were the only ones involved in the crash.

The Shively Police Department is still investigating as no information on how the crash happened or who the victims are being released at this time

