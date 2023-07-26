UPDATE: I-264 West in Shively reopens after fatal crash

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of Interstate 264 West was closed Wednesday morning in Shively because of a deadly crash.

Shively police officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to I-264 West in the 6.4 mile-marker area, which is between Cane Run Road and Dixie Highway.

Officers said two vehicles collided and both of the drivers died at the scene. The drivers were the only ones involved in the crash.

The Shively Police Department is still investigating as no information on how the crash happened or who the victims are being released at this time

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.