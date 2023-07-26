‘Will the bathrooms work before first day of school?’ Echo Trail Middle’s concerns explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS students head back to school in two weeks.

Construction crews are preparing the district’s newest schools for the first day of class. JCPS officials are also clearing up rumors that students at Echo Trail Middle School may have to use porta-potties on the first day.

Before nearly 200 sixth graders get to Echo Trail Middle, the sewer line needs to be connected.

“If MSD doesn’t get its job done, that should have been done a long time ago, then students who have to go to the bathroom will have to go outside and use porta-potties and that’s obviously unacceptable,” Representative Jason Nemes (R) District 33 said.

Representative Nemes and two of his colleagues have been tracking the plumbing issue for about a month. Now, with only two weeks until the first day, Nemes is putting pressure on MSD.

“You send your kids to school, and you want them to have certain things, like electricity and plumbing,” Nemes said. “When MSD hasn’t performed their obligations and finished their work then that’s a big problem.”

MSD controls the main sewage line then a contractor runs a line to the school. Before the sewage lines are connected, MSD has to inspect the new line. In this case, officials say sections of the sewage pipe needed repairs.

”This one had some debris in the pipe, so we asked them to take another look at it and we would inspect it again,” Louisville MSD Communications Director Sheryl Lauder said. “They are in the process of doing that now. We don’t anticipate any problems with this. Fairly normal things were found on the first inspection.”

MSD said Echo Trail’s plumbing concerns should be resolved by the end of this week, and students should be able to use indoor plumbing on the first day of school.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.