AI company selects Bowling Green as location for U.S. headquarters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Artificial intelligence (AI) has officially made its’ way to Bowling Green.

beingAI, an AI company based out of Hong Kong, announced its selection of the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus in Bowling Green as the location for its new U.S. headquarters. The announcement came today from beingAI CEO Jeanne Lim, who co-founded the company in 2020.

beingAI’s momentous decision comes through a fruitful collaboration between the WKU Innovation Campus and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, focused on growing innovative emerging technology and storytelling companies in the region.

beingAI’s establishment of its U.S. headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus marks a significant milestone for the company and the vibrant city of Bowling Green.

The company intends to build a world-class team of creators, scientists, and developers to bring together art, technology, and pro-humanity principles to create artificially intelligent characters (called “AI beings®”) who traverse the physical and virtual worlds to build engagement and trust with people and to help humanity thrive.

Bowling Green is a natural home for the emerging technology company, according to Lim.

”I always look at AI as a co-pilot. We are developing AI to facilitate human well-being and learning so that they could actually scale these opportunities to more people,” said Lim.

The company will be part of the new Immersive Experience Innovation Lab at the WKU Innovation Campus, which focuses on creating immersive environments for various industries.

Officials with the WKU Innovation Campus said beingAI’s choice to establish its U.S. headquarters in Bowling Green is a testament to their commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration while creating meaningful corporate engagement.

They also said the new company will contribute to the role that the university plays in elevating South Central Kentucky as an engine of economic development for the region.

When asked about any potential fears people have regarding AI, Lim said that AI is meant to help make lives easier rather than harder.

”I think it is really how we apply AI and where we apply AI. We have to prioritize human values and see AI as a tool that makes us thrive rather than take over humanity,” Lim said.

beingAI is set to establish its headquarters in Bowling Green at the beginning of 2024.

