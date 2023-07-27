Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear, DeWine name design-build team for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor

The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will announce the design-build partners for the Brent Spence companion bridge Thursday.(DC Bureau)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The governors of Kentucky and Ohio announced Thursday the design-build partners for the Brent Spence companion bridge.

Walsh Construction and Kokosing will work together on the Brent Spence bridge project.

