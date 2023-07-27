Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Demolition work underway at Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park

Demolition work began on the Hogan's Fountain Pavilion on Wednesday.
Demolition work began on the Hogan's Fountain Pavilion on Wednesday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition work began Wednesday on an iconic structure in Cherokee Park.

The Louisville Metro Government issued the emergency order to knock down the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion last week. Officials said the structure is unstable and could collapse at any time.

The teepee-shaped pavilion has been around for six decades, but cracks in the stone made the landmark too dangerous.

Repairs would have cost around $1 million. Metro Parks plans to hold public meetings to get input for a replacement structure.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Hawthorn Elementary School teacher Ashley Glickley
JCPS teacher chosen to join deep sea mission in Central Pacific Ocean
Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team to host autograph tour to benefit Mayfield flood relief
FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place as hottest air of the year arrives
Residents stop what they’re doing to meet LMPD’s new Chief of Police