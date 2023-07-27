Demolition work underway at Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition work began Wednesday on an iconic structure in Cherokee Park.

The Louisville Metro Government issued the emergency order to knock down the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion last week. Officials said the structure is unstable and could collapse at any time.

The teepee-shaped pavilion has been around for six decades, but cracks in the stone made the landmark too dangerous.

Repairs would have cost around $1 million. Metro Parks plans to hold public meetings to get input for a replacement structure.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.