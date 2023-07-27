Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville expands to all of Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special announcement was made at the Northeast Family YMCA in Lyndon that impacts every single child under the age of five in Jefferson County. With children in the front row at this news conference, the great news was announced about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville.

“Thanks to the grant the Mayor (Craig Greenberg) recently announced from the Office of Early Childhood we are now officially able to offer Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to every child in Metro Louisville,” said Bill Shory, Imagination Library of Louisville board president.

That means every single child in Jefferson County under the age of five can now get a book sent to their home. Every month. For free. If a child is signed up at birth, they will have their own personal library of 60 books when they graduate from the program.

“This will be a game changer for our city. This will redefine what the future of Louisville looks like for generations to come. And yes, this is a big commitment. but it’s time to make big commitments like this to our children, our families, to our city’s future,” Mayor Greenberg said.

Rachel Greenberg, wife of the mayor and First Lady of Louisville, was on hand and read to the kids gathered. The mom of two says reading to her boys when they were children is one of her favorite memories.

“I loved it,” Mrs. Greenberg said. “Because it’s your private time. We always did it right before bed. It’s a nice routine.”

Louisville First Lady Rachel Greenberg reads one of the books to children during a news conference announcing the expansion of the program to all homes in Jefferson County. (Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)

Maria Gurren, Executive Director of Imagination Library of Louisville, says the $270,000 grant covers the cost of books mailed to the homes of children through 2024. Gurren also said the non-profit is seeking additional funding to continue the books.

WAVE News helped bring Imagination Library to Louisville in 2017. With help from The Junior League of Louisville and the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, the program was launched in three zip codes. It continued to expand over the years to additional zip codes, and now with this grant, it’s available to every child in the county.

“It is our dream that every child in Louisville shows up to kindergarten ready to thrive having the common experience of Imagination Library and this is a huge step towards that,” Gurren said.

Currently 7,800 children are signed up and an additional 3,200 have already graduated from the program. To sign up your child under the age of five in Jefferson County, click here. You can also find information if you would like to donate.

WAVE Sunrise Anchor Shannon Cogan has been a board member of Imagination Library of Louisville since its beginning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.