FORECAST: Hot and humid through the weekend; Heat Advisories in effect

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat Advisory - Most of WAVE Country today and Friday

Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Louisville & Southern Indiana - today

Few storms possible this afternoon/evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures rise into the 90s this afternoon with the help of abundant sunshine. Isolated showers and thunderstorms can pop up this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect as heat index values reach near 105°. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect.

Scattered thunderstorms continue during the evening, before fading overnight. Some thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds. We’ll be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures ease into the 70s.

Friday will be hot as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place as the heat index soars to near 107°.

Muggy and warm weather remain for Friday night. Lows struggle to fall into the 70s overnight.

While Saturday still looks hot with mid-90s and heat index values near 100°, our attention will shift toward an approaching cold front. This front will bring us scattered storms Saturday night and some slightly cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

