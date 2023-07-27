Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Peak of the heat arrives on Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory - Most of WAVE Country through Friday evening
  • Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Louisville & Southern Indiana - through Friday night
  • Storm chances rise late Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only an isolated storm chance exists overnight as warm air aloft keeps storms from Central Indiana from drifting too far south into our counties. Lows tonight will be some of the warmest of the year with mid to upper 70s.

A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert continue tomorrow as highs reach their peak point for the week in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values could go as high as 107° during the afternoon. The heat will continue to keep a decent lid on storm chances.

Friday night is another stuffy one with high humidity and, consequently, very warm temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday is another hot one with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values up to 104°, just shy of Heat Advisory criteria. Expect an increasing storm chance Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. A few storms could be strong.

After a small storm chance early Sunday in the wake of the front, we’ll notice a slightly milder end to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

Storm chances are absent from the forecast early next week as the 90s take a little vacation. They’ll return mid next week for a couple days before a more sustained break from the heat enters into the picture by late next week with another front and storm chance.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, July 27, 2023

