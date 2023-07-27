Contact Troubleshooters
Funding, sites announced for 34 homes in Floyd Co. for flood-impacted families

Home rebuilding
Home rebuilding(WJHG)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders announced $2 million for Floyd County to buy two vacant lots in Prestonsburg on Thursday. The lots will be used to build 33 new homes and remodel one vacant home following the historic flood in July 2022.

“We celebrated a lot of good news today in Prestonsburg,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We have more good news coming, and a lot of reasons to hope. We are grateful for these funds and will keep building a better future for our people.”

The homes will be for Kentuckians that were directly affected by the flood.

Officials said one site is 27 acres and will support 20 single-family homes, while the other site is 7 acres and will support 14 single-family homes.

“Housing remains the top priority as we continue rebuilding from the floods,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We promised to be with Eastern Kentucky until every structure, home and life is rebuilt. We’re keeping that promise, and we’ll be back here soon with more updates on this project.”

The new homes will be located along Cliff Road and Old Cliff Road in Prestonsburg. The homes will be out of the floodplain and near community services, shopping, education, employment and medical services.

“We knew recovering from the floods would take years,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the floods, we’re here announcing a new housing community in Floyd County. We’re still standing, and we’re building a better future for our people. We thank Gov. Beshear and all those who have helped us as we continue to rebuild and recover.”

