Imagination Library of Louisville announces expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders of Louisville Metro Government and Imagination Library of Louisville gathered Thursday morning at the Northeast Family YMCA in Lyndon to make a significant expansion announcement.

Imagination Library of Louisville, the Louisville affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, is now available to all children under five years old in Jefferson County.

The metro funding covers the cost of books that are mailed to children’s homes through 2024.

Imagination Library of Louisville is actively seeking additional funding to can continue after the grant period is over.

Donors interested in supporting can sign up for a one-time or monthly donation by clicking here. $50 can cover the cost of the entire five years of the program for a child.

Businesses and organizations can also sponsor a month of books for $10,000. This includes an acknowledgement featured on every book mailed to children’s homes that month. Organizations interested in this can send email to info@imaginationlibrarylouisville.org or click here.

