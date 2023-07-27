Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS athletes adapt to compete against summer heat

DuPont Manual High School soccer players during a Summer 2023 practice
DuPont Manual High School soccer players during a Summer 2023 practice(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the dead of summer, it’s important for young athletes to stay vigilant about practicing sports safely. Sometimes that includes making adjustments.

The DuPont Manual High School boy’s soccer team canceled practice Wednesday evening as the heat index approached levels the KHSAA deems unsafe.

Instead, they practiced early Thursday morning, making sure to take the field before the heat arrives.

KHSAA guidelines read that if the heat reaches a certain point, all outdoor activities have to stop. JCPS canceled all outdoor events after noon Thursday.

Manual’s athletic director said if it gets too hot, even in the morning, they’ll pull players off the practice field.

“When our athletic trainers make a recommendation or a stance on making an adjustment, that is law,” Athletic Director David Zuberer said. “That is what we’re going to do, there’s no questioning of it. We’ll follow the athletic trainer’s guidance.”

Manual’s athletic trainer, Drew Miller said he’s a little more on his toes during days like Thursday, keeping an eye on individual players and making sure they’re not showing signs of heat-related illness.

He’s checking the heat index against the KHSAA guidelines, and most importantly, he’s making sure athletes are drinking plenty of water.

