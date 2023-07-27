Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS cancels Friday afternoon outdoor activities due to high temperatures

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is canceling all outdoor activities, including athletics, after 12 p.m. on Friday, according to a release.

The heat index in Louisville is expected to be extremely high again, officials said.

This marks the second day in a row the school system has canceled outdoor activities due to the heat.

