JCPS teacher chosen to join deep sea mission in Central Pacific Ocean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS elementary school teacher has been chosen to go on a deep sea mission starting next month.

Ashleigh Glickley teaches at Hawthorne Elementary School. She was one of 16 Science Communication Fellows that will work with the EV Nautilus Research Vessel as it journeys deep into the Central Pacific Ocean.

Glickley will be able to zoom with students to share what they’ve found in real time, something she has found to be an important part of her teaching practices to bring the real world into the classrooms.

“I feel very grateful and very excited and inspired by the work that we’re doing,” Glickley said. “One thing we know as educators is that we need to bring the outside world as much as possible. Our students aren’t just existing within our classroom walls. They need to be able to be exposed to things that are outside and be involved.”

This will be Glickley’s second fellowship studying a part of the ocean.

