OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant has been arrested.

[Previous Story: OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay]

Dr. Constant was booked into jail just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Constant has been charged with sexual solicitation of minors.

The investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

51-year-old Dr. Constant’s charges also include tampering of evidence and specifically Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor.

Longtime Owensboro resident, Emma Thompson says she’s shocked to learn that her grade school computer teacher has been arrested.

“I would see him at the gas station, at public events, at school events, and I would just be like ‘oh Mr. constant I love seeing you today you’ve been such a mentor in my life you’re a great teacher I’m so happy you’re in the position that you are now.,’” said Thompson.

KSP says more charges are likely and that this investigation has spanned into other states.

According to a press release, Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

We will update you as we learn more.

KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested (Daviess County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.