Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD asks for help identifying witness

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at...
If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying any witnesses to a shooting that happened on May, 19 and the owner of a Chevy Pickup Truck, according to a Facebook post.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at...
If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.(LMPD)

At around 8:22 p.m. on May 19, LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at South 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to officials.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a TARC driver who had been shot in the leg.

LMPD said they are asking for the public’s help to identify any witnesses as well as the owner of the Chevy Pickup Truck, or passengers. Officials do not believe the TARC driver was the intended target.

Officials also said they are comfortable in saying whoever was in the truck is a witness, not a suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

FORECAST: Peak of the heat arrives on Friday
The new LMPD Chief will make the same money as her former boss
The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will announce the design-build partners for the Brent Spence...
Beshear, DeWine name design-build team for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor
Home security footage shows two suspects charged with burglarizing this home
Police arrest 2 who were caught on camera burglarizing garage