LMPD asks for help identifying witness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying any witnesses to a shooting that happened on May, 19 and the owner of a Chevy Pickup Truck, according to a Facebook post.

At around 8:22 p.m. on May 19, LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at South 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to officials.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a TARC driver who had been shot in the leg.

LMPD said they are asking for the public’s help to identify any witnesses as well as the owner of the Chevy Pickup Truck, or passengers. Officials do not believe the TARC driver was the intended target.

Officials also said they are comfortable in saying whoever was in the truck is a witness, not a suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please call our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.

