LMPD: Man killed after crashing into semi-truck on Greenbelt Highway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an early Thursday morning collision in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive.

Police said a semi-truck was making a left off Logistics to go north on the Greenbelt.

Witnesses told police a driver was car was going fast while heading south on the Greenbelt and crashed into the left-turning semi-truck. This caused the car to go underneath the semi-truck.

The semi-truck driver was fine, but the driver of the car died at the scene. Police said no one else was in the car.

The identity of the driver of the car has not been release at this time. The Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

