LMPD Officer Nick Wilt scheduled to come home after 3.5 months of medical care

Officer Nickolas Wilt, Louisville Metro Police Department
Officer Nickolas Wilt, Louisville Metro Police Department(LMPD)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt is scheduled to be released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on Friday.

Wilt has been hospitalized, receiving medical care for the last three and a half months after the Old National Bank mass shooting.

On April 10, Wilt was critically injured after he was shot in the head responding to the shooting that ultimately killed five people.

The victims were identified as Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deana Eckert, 57.

Wilt was listed in critical condition for nearly a month. Officials with the University of Louisville Health said Wilt received multiple surgeries and underwent several procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital.

On May 10, Wilt was transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to begin neuro and physical rehabilitation after seeing an improvement in his condition.

Over the course of the last three and a half months, doctors and family of Wilt have called his journey remarkable.

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear shared a photo with Wilt ahead of his release.

“Kentucky, our prayers were heard. @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let’s keep praying for him. ^AB”

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro Police Foundation has created a donation site to help pay for Wilt’s medical expenses.

To make a donation, click or tap here.

(Watch the press conference on Wilt’s release below)

