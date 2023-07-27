Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt to be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute

Officer Nickolas Wilt, Louisville Metro Police Department
Officer Nickolas Wilt, Louisville Metro Police Department(LMPD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was injured in the line of duty while responding to the active shooter situation on April 10 at Old National Bank downtown, is scheduled for discharge from the University of Louisville Hospital on Friday.

He remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

Wilt received multiple surgeries and procedures at both UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital. He was then transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 to begin neurological and physical rehabilitation.

Officer Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will be continuing his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care, according to UofL Health.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Shively crash
Police: Deadly double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
A pride flag counter protestors have brought to the town courtyard.
Lesbian married couple says street preacher harassed them for weeks

Latest News

Missing 58-year-old Robert Campisano Jr.
UPDATE: 58-year-old missing man reunited with family
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Daycare says new JCPS bus plan could put them out of business
A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of 10th Street and Esquire Alley.
Man in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
53-year-old Marc Hibel
Louisville man arrested after investigation involving ‘hazardous materials’
Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen two-way traffic ‘in the coming days’