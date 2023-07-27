Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Fire Department hiring more recruits

The recruit training program is 26 weeks long.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are busy responding to more than 50,000 calls a year, and now the Louisville Fire Department is currently looking for the next class of recruits.

You need to be at least 18 years old and have at least a GED.

The LFD recruit training program is 26 weeks long. A background check has to be done and recruits need to pass the written, physical agility, polygraph, and medical exams.

The starting salary is $55,317.18.

Click here for more information.

The recruit training program is 26 weeks long.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges
Picture of Roger Webb helping to create a holiday window display at Country Mart.
Spencer County High School offers counseling following death of student
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stands in silence at the podium after he stopped speaking in...
McConnell freezes while delivering remarks during news conference

Latest News

Louisville Fire Department hiring new recruits
Louisville Fire Department looking to hire more recruits
Man dies at University of Louisville Hospital after crash on Dixie Highway
Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions