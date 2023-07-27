Louisville Fire Department hiring more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are busy responding to more than 50,000 calls a year, and now the Louisville Fire Department is currently looking for the next class of recruits.

You need to be at least 18 years old and have at least a GED.

The LFD recruit training program is 26 weeks long. A background check has to be done and recruits need to pass the written, physical agility, polygraph, and medical exams.

The starting salary is $55,317.18.

