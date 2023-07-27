Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at University of Louisville Hospital after crash on Dixie Highway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to the 15100 block of Dixie Highway.

Police said a passenger vehicle was going fast while heading south and rear ended a semi-truck.

The driver was the only one in the passenger vehicle and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said he died later at the hospital.

Nobody else was injured and the Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

