The new LMPD Chief will make the same money as her former boss

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newly named Chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department will be paid the same amount as her predecessor.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office confirmed Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel’s salary as Chief is $238,000. That is the same amount the previous Chief, Erika Shields was paid.

Villaroel became Louisville’s first permanent black female to hold the position. She was the fifth person in charge of LMPD in a span of three years.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the decision last week, stating she was the best choice. Greenberg confirmed they interviewed four people out of 20 applicants. The interviews were something Villaroel publicly thanked Greenberg for, highlighting she obtained the position on her own merit.

The city denied an open records request submitted by WAVE News Troubleshooters for a copy of Villaroel’s employee contract explaining, no such document exists, only the agreed-upon salary.

Villaroel came to Louisville from Atlanta with Erika Shields, who had served as Chief there.

According to city records Steve Conrad, who held the position before Shields, had a yearly salary of $175,102 in 2020 before he was fired.

Mayor Craig Greenberg’s salary is listed at $149,424. That amount is slightly more than the previous Mayor, Greg Fischer’s $140,365.

