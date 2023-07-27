Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Overnight ramp closure at Gene Snyder, I-64 interchange scheduled

(PIXABAY)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on the I-Move Kentucky project will have an overnight ramp closure at the Gene Snyder Freeway and I-64 interchange on Friday, July 28, according to a release.

Officials said the closure will start at 8 p.m. on the ramp from I-64 West to I-265 North (Exit 19B) and will last until 6 a.m. on Saturday so that crews can pave the road.

Work schedules may need to change due to weather or other unforeseen events. Drivers are urged to travel carefully through active work zones.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges
Picture of Roger Webb helping to create a holiday window display at Country Mart.
Spencer County High School offers counseling following death of student
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stands in silence at the podium after he stopped speaking in...
McConnell freezes while delivering remarks during news conference

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
Westbound I-64 lane on Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed ‘until further notice’
Street closures for 2023 NSRA Street Rod Nationals
UPDATE: East Dixie Avenue reopens in Elizabethtown; Pear Orchard Road NW still closed