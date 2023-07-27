Overnight ramp closure at Gene Snyder, I-64 interchange scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on the I-Move Kentucky project will have an overnight ramp closure at the Gene Snyder Freeway and I-64 interchange on Friday, July 28, according to a release.

Officials said the closure will start at 8 p.m. on the ramp from I-64 West to I-265 North (Exit 19B) and will last until 6 a.m. on Saturday so that crews can pave the road.

Work schedules may need to change due to weather or other unforeseen events. Drivers are urged to travel carefully through active work zones.

