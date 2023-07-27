Contact Troubleshooters
Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods

Perry County woman recalls losing home in historic floods
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Last year’s historic floods killed 45 Kentuckians, and hundreds more were left without a home or any possession to their name.

Groups have been working hard to try and get flood survivors back on their feet.

We spoke to one woman in Perry County about that fateful day one year ago.

Treasa Neace was just starting to feel settled in a new home after hers collapsed almost exactly one year earlier.

“I had just done the flowers, and I was just so proud of it,” said Treasa.

Treasa woke up to her landlord telling her she needed to get out of the house.

“The water was coming, but when it did, I guess where I’m so short it just shwoop. My son grabbed me by my hair and my shoulder to stop it.”

They found refuge on higher ground, at a neighbor’s house.

“All I could do was just sit and watch everything I had just...” Treasa said.

She watched as everything she owned, including her home, was destroyed.

“As the water was leaving, you could hear it crushing like a pop can. I mean, it just shwoop,” said Treasa.

Treasa and her son had found shelter, but without power or cell service, they had no way to tell their loved ones that they were safe.

Their family thought they were dead, including Treasa’s daughter, who was six months pregnant at the time.

“She grabbed my other two grandbabies, and she started walking,” said Treasa.

For 45 minutes, they walked and walked over the hill and through a pasture, eventually finding the right house.

“I will never forget the sound of her saying, ‘Where’s my mommy? Please tell me where my mommy is.’ and my friend said, ‘She’s in the house.’ and I could just hear her running. She said, ‘Mommy, I thought you all were dead. I thought you were dead,’” Treasa said.

Now, Treasa has settled into her new home...but she says what she experienced that July night has changed her forever.

