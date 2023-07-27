Police arrest 2 who were caught on camera burglarizing garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home security footage showed Thomas Alexander trying to get into the home of Amber and Rick O’Neil Monday.

When that didn’t work, he and Sumer Browning were seen helping themselves to a generator and other items from the O’Neil’s garage.

Police said they targeted the home after stealing Rick O’ Neils’s truck from his job’s parking lot in Jeffersonville, likely using the truck’s registration to track down the address.

His wife was at a chemotherapy appointment for one of their children.

In court Thursday, the prosecutor asked the judge to raise the bonds for Alexander and Browning because of their lengthy records and boldness.

Both were out of prison on probation and parole.

Browning told the judge she didn’t know she had an active warrant.

“I didn’t know I had a warrant either, I literally just went to probation they didn’t say anything to me,” Browning said.

Alexander didn’t say anything. He was on mandatory supervision after being released from prison but had absconded from the program, which will likely send him back to serve out his sentence.

Browning has been convicted of escape, tampering with a monitoring device, and theft in the past.

The judge set both of their bonds at $20,000 full cash, with home incarceration if they can post it.

They’re due back in court next week.

