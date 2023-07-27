Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Deadly double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) -   Investigators say an early morning crash that killed the drivers of both cars was caused by one of the drivers going to wrong way on the Watterson Expressway.

Shively police were called to the crash site on I-264 West between Cane Run Road and Dixie Highway around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Jordan Brown, a Shively Police Department spokesperson, said the vehicles collided head on because one of the vehicles was going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Brown said they don’t know how and why that vehicle was going the wrong way, but the crash investigation is ongoing.

The names of the persons killed have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

