POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested in connection of the shooting death of WKU student Ayanna Morgan.

Kobee Lancaster, 24, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree assault.

According to a citation, Lancaster had a warrant for his arrest and turned himself into the Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday with his attorney present.

BGPD PIO Ronnie Ward confirmed Thursday the arrest was in connection to the shooting of Morgan.

Ward added that the department is still searching for Malik Jones as of Thursday morning.

Police believe Jones is responsible for the death of Morgan, according to previous reports.

Lancaster remains in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. According to jail records, he appeared in court today at 9 a.m.

