POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student

Kobee Lancaster
Kobee Lancaster(Warren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested in connection of the shooting death of WKU student Ayanna Morgan.

Kobee Lancaster, 24, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree assault.

According to a citation, Lancaster had a warrant for his arrest and turned himself into the Bowling Green Police Department on Tuesday with his attorney present.

RELATED: Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder

BGPD PIO Ronnie Ward confirmed Thursday the arrest was in connection to the shooting of Morgan.

Ward added that the department is still searching for Malik Jones as of Thursday morning.

RELATED: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student

Police believe Jones is responsible for the death of Morgan, according to previous reports.

Lancaster remains in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. According to jail records, he appeared in court today at 9 a.m.

