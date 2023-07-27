Contact Troubleshooters
Second baby surrendered at BGFD baby box

Officials said the newborn was transported to the hospital and is now in the custody of child services for the state.
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A second baby has been surrendered at the Bowling Green Fire Department baby box at 385 Lovers Lane.

According to a release, the newborn is healthy and fire station staff “immediately started their assessment of the newborn.”

Officials said the newborn was transported to the hospital and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

The Bowling Green Baby Box was the 15th location installed in Kentucky.

This is the third newborn this year in Kentucky to have been surrendered to a baby box.

