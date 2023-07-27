Troubleshooter follow up: Avoiding date-rape drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is one of the most traumatic experiences a person out on the town can experience, yet investigating date-rape cases is extremely difficult.

“It can happen to anyone,” LMPD Sex Crimes Detective Lisa Livers told WAVE News Troubleshooters.

Livers warned the suspect could look like the person next door; someone you might want to hang out with.

“These look like very handsome people,” Livers said. “It’s not the people that you think. This could be the person next door.”

We went to Detective Livers in LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations after exposing the more than 15 complaints LMPD had in three years involving one popular party spot - Nowhere Bar. The claims describe people being roofied and sometimes, sexually assaulted.

One of those cases was brought by Corey Shelton. His stepfather and owner of Nowhere Bar, David Mattingly, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with sodomy and sexual abuse. Those are claims Mattingly vehemently denies.

Mattingly’s innocence or guilt hasn’t been proven. The case still has not been presented to a grand jury because Shelton’s bloodwork still isn’t back.

“You wonder why people don’t come forward,” Shelton told WAVE News Troubleshooters in a recent investigation. “It’s because the system is so overwhelmed by everything else it’s trying to accomplish that when they get fed into this machine, they just get spat back out the other end and the only thing that they’ve feel they’ve done at that point is damage their own reputation.”

Shelton feels LMPD has continued fighting for him, even going to the Louisville Metro Council for money to pay for a new lab to get results faster. Before that, the lead time for results from the Kentucky State Police lab clocked in at an average of 18 months.

“It’s very sad because these victims, it’s like they can never heal,” Livers said. “Until there’s some closure and until we can give them closure, it’s just like every day they are being re-victimized.”

Despite the numerous complaints to police and warnings, fines and threats of a shutdown from Louisville Metro Alcohol Beverage Control, it’s business as usual at Nowhere Bar. As part of an agreement between the bar and Metro ABC, they promised hiring off-duty police on weekends and handing out date-rape drug testing kits to party goers as long as the city provided the kits. A WAVE News undercover crew was sent to Nowhere Bar to see if they were holding true to their promise.

“Quick question, do you guys have any of those drug testing strips for your drinks we can have?” one of our staff members asked the bartender.

“Um....we probably do,” he replied. “I don’t have any at the bar, but we probably have something in the house.”

A few minutes later our team followed up with their request.

“Can you ask your manager? I’m just curious how they work,” our staff member said.

“Oh, um, it’s like a piece of paper and you drop a little bit of your drink on it and if it changes color…,” the bartender explained.

“Do you guys have one?” our staff insisted. “That would be cool.”

A few minutes later, the manager himself made the delivery.

“This is for the drinks,” the manager said. “And this is in case you want to test anything if it has fentanyl in it.”

Nowhere Bar proved they did have the kits as long as someone asked. That’s something Livers encourages everyone to do no matter where they are.

“Guys buy drinks for girls all the time,” we said to Livers.

“Mhhmm. Don’t do it,” Livers replied. “Or if they want to buy you a drink, go to the bar with them. Let them buy you the drink, but watch the bartender make the drink and hand it to you. Don’t ever have somebody else hand you a drink.”

If tragedy strikes and you think you’ve become a victim of a date rape drug, every minute counts. You only have 12 hours to get your blood drawn before the drugs are out of your system. Livers said don’t do anything other than get to a hospital.

“I know that your first thought is to go to the bathroom, brush your teeth, take a shower, get out of your clothes,” she said. “But if you can just hold off and get to the hospital, they can collect all the evidence.”

In the meantime, Shelton is expecting the results of his bloodwork in the next couple of weeks. Mattingly’s attorney, Frank Mascagni, has told us the claims have crushed Mattingly and are simply not true. He added that they are prepared to go to trial to prove his innocence.

Livers gave WAVE News other recommendations to stay safe during a night out:

Know how you’re going to get to your locations and how you’re going to get home ahead of time

Make sure that the friends you go with are the friends you come back with

Make sure you watch the bartender pour your drink.

Don’t take drinks from people you don’t know and don’t take eyes off your drink

If someone buys you a drink, go to the bar with them and watch the bartender pour your drink. Never take a drink that’s handed to you.

Pay attention to your surroundings, don’t ignore your drink while on your phone

If you do suspect you’ve been drugged:

Go to the hospital right away

Do not take a shower, change your clothes, or brush your teeth

Don’t smoke

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.