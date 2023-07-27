ULPD, LMPD officers searching for suspects after shots fired
Jul. 27, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville said gunshots were fired Thursday morning in the area of South Preston Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Officers with the University of Louisville Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for two suspects who reportedly left the area.
The University of Louisville said people should avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
