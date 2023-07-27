Contact Troubleshooters
ULPD, LMPD officers searching for suspects after shots fired

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville said gunshots were fired Thursday morning in the area of South Preston Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Officers with the University of Louisville Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for two suspects who reportedly left the area.

The University of Louisville said people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

