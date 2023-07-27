UofL Health opens community pharmacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, UofL Health celebrated the opening of their new community pharmacy which is located at the Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

South Louisville now has prescription services once again after several pharmacies in the area closed.

Officials said this will allow the hospital to provide even better care now that pharmacists will have easy access to patients’ medical records and strong relationships with medical staff.

