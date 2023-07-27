Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL Health opens community pharmacy

University of Louisville Hospital
University of Louisville Hospital(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, UofL Health celebrated the opening of their new community pharmacy which is located at the Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

South Louisville now has prescription services once again after several pharmacies in the area closed.

Officials said this will allow the hospital to provide even better care now that pharmacists will have easy access to patients’ medical records and strong relationships with medical staff.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges
Picture of Roger Webb helping to create a holiday window display at Country Mart.
Spencer County High School offers counseling following death of student
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell stands in silence at the podium after he stopped speaking in...
McConnell freezes while delivering remarks during news conference

Latest News

On July 27, 2023, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg was on hand for a news conference to...
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville expands to all of Jefferson County
A pride flag counter protestors have brought to the town courtyard.
Lesbian married couple says street preacher harassed them for weeks
When his parents realized they weren't going to make it to a hospital in time, Lucas Eaton was...
Baby reunited with firefighters who delivered him
Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair for Kids hosting Christmas in July toy drive