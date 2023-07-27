Contact Troubleshooters
Westbound I-64 lane on Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed ‘until further notice’

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A westbound lane of I-64 on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge is closed until further notice, according to a release.

A part of the bridge deck was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be allowed to cross the top deck, officials said. The lane will remain closed until the repair is finished.

There will also be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123) during the closure.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Officials said delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible.

