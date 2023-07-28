Contact Troubleshooters
2nd device destroyed at site of Highview explosives investigation


Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene July 27, 2023, in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane as police searched for homemade explosives.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A second controlled detonation has taken place at the location where a search warrant was served in the Highview neighborhood.

After finding a device yesterday at the scene in the 6200 block of Applegate, Louisville Metro police and federal agents returned to the site today and found a second device.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the controlled detonations are being done on the rear of the property and there is no danger to the public.

The situation began July 27 when LMPD received went to the home after getting information that a person may have homemade explosives there. The report says the resident, Marc Troy Hibel, 53, of Louisville, invited officers inside, showed them what he described as homemade explosives and stated the material was TNT.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Hibel home and a neighboring home. After being given his rights, Hibel, a chemist by trade, admitted to police that he was in possession of “a primary explosive.”

Hibel was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of wanton endangerment, 1st degree.

While the investigation continues LMPD had restricted traffic to Applegate Lane between Acme Way and Smyrna Road to local access for residents.

