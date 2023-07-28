Daycare says new JCPS bus plan could put them out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, JCPS announced how new start times will impact the bus stops.

As parents start to work on their plans to get kids to and from school, some daycares are worried about how this plan will affect them.

Whitney Lyons and her daughter stand where the bus would usually stop to pick up and drop off kids in front of Joy-Ti Child Care.

Owner Cheryl Howlett said for now, the bus is no longer coming, and it has her worried about what might happen if that stays the case.

“I’m a small daycare,” Howlett said. “I’m only licensed for 49. I have 22 enrolled at the time. Covid took a big chunk of us. On a whole, half of my students will have to leave if we don’t get this taken care of.”

JCPS’s online bus finder said the bus stop for Fern Creek Elementary School is 0.1 miles away. The nearest to Bates Elementary is a quarter of a mile away.

However, getting there requires walking down the busy Beulah Church Road, which doesn’t have a sidewalk.

Lyons, who also works at the daycare, says that scares her.

“As a worker, I would hate for somebody having to walk my child across the busy street and something happen,” Lyons said. “I hate to walk other kids down the street.”

A JCPS spokesperson told WAVE News a bus stop is being added right next to the daycare on the corner of Beulah Church and High Fern Roads.

That stop will involve five buses and three schools, but Howlett says there’s a problem with those schools.

“Three schools that have never had children here. They’re further away,” Howlett said.

Some parents at the daycare don’t want to change schools because of the support systems they have set up there.

“[My child] has counseling going on at that school that they already know about. And if I switched her to another school, there’s no telling what will happen,” said Lindsey Lauyans, who has a child at the daycare.

It’s leading to a lot of stress for parents and the daycare.

“It’s getting to the point to where I’m either going to need to find a new daycare for my child, or I’m going to have to quit my job so I can get her to and from school,” Lauyans said.

”If I can’t get my kids on at this bus stop, I’m going to have to quit my job,” Lyons said. “And like I said, it would make me homeless, it would make my kids without, and they wouldn’t get an education because I have no ways for them to get to school.”

And if they’re forced to find a new daycare, it might mean Howlett has to do the last thing she wants to do.

“Probably shut it down,” Howlett said.

JCPS said the online bus finder is still being updated and anyone who needs to ask for a bus stop can fill out a request form on the Back to School page on their website.

