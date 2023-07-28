Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Discovery of bugs prompts Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup recall in 7 states

A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.
A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Insects found in frozen broccoli florets prompted a recall of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, is voluntarily recalling 10,889 cases of its soups sold at Trader Joe’s in seven states, the FDA said in an alert.

The product involved in the recall is the 20-ounce Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Unexpected Cheddar Cheese), 12 in a case packages.

The FDA described the recalled items as being in a refrigerated film-sealed plastic container with a lid, further packaged in cardboard cases.

The items were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The item number is 68470, and lot numbers involved are 383, 384, 385, 390, 391, 392, 397, 398, 405, 406, 425, 426, 431, 433, and 442.

Use by dates for the products are 7/18/2023, 7/19/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/26/2023, 7/27/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/2/2023, 8/9/2023, 8/10/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/30/2023, 9/4/2023, 9/6/2023 and 9/15/2023.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Shively crash
Police: Deadly double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
A pride flag counter protestors have brought to the town courtyard.
Lesbian married couple says street preacher harassed them for weeks

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years
A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Bone fragments believed to be from Beethoven are back in Vienna after sitting in a locked...
Fragments of Beethoven's skull possibly found in drawer