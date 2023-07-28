Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Doctors say Officer Nick Wilt’s long-term prognosis is positive

UofL Health and Frazier Rehab experts say Officer Wilt's recovery looks to be extremely positive.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homecoming fit for a hero.

Friday, Officer Wilt was discharged from inpatient care after being shot in the head while responding to the April 10th Old National Bank mass shooting.

Wilt spent almost four months in the hospital at a rehab facility and now gets to go home after what doctors call a remarkable recovery.

According to doctors at UofL Health and Frazier Rehab, Officer Wilt’s journey to recovery seems very positive.

While there’s a chance he doesn’t become one hundred percent healthy, the doctors believe that with his determination to push forward, there is no limit to what he can achieve.

“In some way, it’s the end of the beginning of all of this,” UofL Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said.

Dr. Smith said Friday marks the end of the first phase of recovery for Officer Nick Wilt.

A journey his family said they’re prepared to ride together.

“The progress that Nick’s made, they tell us it’s a long road, it’s a marathon,” Nick’s twin brother Zach Wilt said. “But Nick, every single day, has been ready to go.”

Dr. Smith said when a high-velocity bullet connects with bone it shatters into smaller pieces, which can cause even more damage.

So knowing this type of damage happened to Wilt’s head and to see where he is today is a shocking testimony even the experts weren’t sure they’d see.

“So you know I will tip my hat off to Dr. Ding, our Neurosurgeon because I’ll be honest I was surprised they were able to get Officer Wilt off the table that first day after what I saw,” Dr. Smith shared. “The fact that they were able to do that and start this process was a miracle in it of itself.”

Miracle work achieved by a miraculous team.

“They literally saved his life,” Frazier Rehabilitation’s Medical Director Dr. Darryl Kaelin said. ”The city of Louisville should really be proud to have such an outstanding facility with outstanding physicians in this community.”

Since then, Wilt has used what his police chief calls a pit-bull mentality to tackle his recovery.

And with the backing of his family by blood and in blue, he’s been able to achieve incredible feats.

“Nick has spent his last several weeks, working hard to regain his consciousness, his ability to speak, to swallow, to take care of himself, to stand, and yes, even to start walking,” explained Dr. Kaelin.

Dr. Kaelin with Frazier Rehab says Wilt may never reach one hundred percent and there may be some long-term deficits, but if he continues on the path that he’s on, Dr. Kaelin believes the sky is the limit for his recovery.

“Yes, there remains work in weeks and months ahead, but I have no doubt that Officer Nick Wilt will continue to make great strides,” Dr. Kaelin said.

That journey continues next week as Officer Wilt will begin his extensive 5-day-a-week outpatient program to add to his miraculous recovery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Minton Bridge closed in both directions
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Shively crash
Victims of double fatal crash caused by wrong way driver identified
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months

Latest News

Donald Hohman, an Army veteran who was held hostage for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran,...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
Donald Hohman, an Army medic veteran, was laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
LMPD Officers James Mills, Daniel Kaiser, Caleb Broughton, Erik Marshall and Kenneth Allen...
LMPD officers rescue woman from roof of burning building
Bearno's Pizza hosts a fundraiser to raise money for fallen Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy...
Deputy Brandon Shirley’s family supported by Bearno’s Pizza fundraiser